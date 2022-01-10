Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party announce hockey stick and ball as election symbol

Nearly a month after Captain Amarinder Singh announced his new party Punjab Lok Congress, the party chief on Monday, January 10 announced hockey stick and ball as the election symbol.

"Happy to inform that Punjab Lok Congress has received it's Party Symbol - Hockey Stick and Ball," the Punjab Lok Congress said in a tweet. "Now all that is left is to score the goal," it added.

Happy to inform that Punjab Lok Congress has received it's Party Symbol - Hockey Stick and Ball.#Bas_Hun_Goal_Krna_Baki 🏑 pic.twitter.com/7nv0Nv0XNX — Punjab Lok Congress (@plcpunjab) January 10, 2022

Notably, Hockey, which is India's national game, is quite popular in Punjab, especially in the rural areas.

The state contributes a number of players to the national hockey team as well. Interestingly, former India captain Pargat Singh is also a minister in the Congress government in the state.

Amarinder Singh had headed the state government till recently until a bitter fight with Punjab Congress chief and cricketer-turned-politician, Navjot Singh Sidhu resulted him in quitting the party and the government.

Amarinder Singh has since formed his own outfit and sided with BJP in what appears to be a keen contest in the upcoming state polls.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 07:10 PM IST