Punjab Assembly Elections: We will ask Congress workers to decide chief ministerial candidate, says Rahul Gandhi; watch video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party workers will decide their chief ministerial candidate for Punjab. He was addressing a gathering in Jalandhar to launch the party's campaign upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

The Wayanad MP added that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu have assured him that whoever will lead Punjab the other person will support him.

Meanwhile, Channi said that there was no fight between Sidhu and him. "There is no fight between us. Announce chief minister face for Punjab polls, we (Punjab Congress) will stand united," he said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi was seen eating langar food at Golden Temple in Amritsar. He was accompanied by Channi and Sidhu.

Following his visit to Golden Temple, Gandhi paid obeisance at Durgiana Mandir and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal along with all the 117 candidates in an apparent show of strength ahead of Assembly elections.

Notably, this is his maiden visit since the imposition of ban on physical rallies by the Election Commission of India at the start of the month.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 07:18 PM IST