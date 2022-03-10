Punjab Assembly Elections Results 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu leads in Amritsar, Amarinder Singh trails in Patiala

As per initial trends, Navjot Singh Sidhu is leading in Amritsar East against Bikram Singh Majithia of Akali Dal. Meanwhile, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, chief of the Punjab Lok Congress Party, is trailing in his constituency of Patiala Urban.



Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi is leading in the Chamkaur Sahib constituency. He is also contesting from from Bhadaur.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:04 AM IST