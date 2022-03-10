Punjab Assembly Elections Results 2022: Channi, Sidhu, Amarinder trailing in early trends

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing from Chamkaur Sahib seat in early trends of counting that began at 8 a.m. on Thursday. The counting of votes for the 117-Assembly constituencies of Punjab is underway.

Similarly, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is also trailing at the third spot in Amritsar East. Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is trailing from home-turf Patiala. He is contesting against Aam Aadmi Party's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal is also trailing from the Lambi seat in early trends.

The AAP has established a clear lead, leaving Congress in the second position in the poll race in early trends.

According to the counting trends as at 9.55 a.m., the Aam Aadmi Party is leading at 84 and Congress at 18 seats out of 117 seats. Akalis are leading at 8 and the BJP and allies at 3 seats.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:39 AM IST