AAP candidate Bhagwant Mann has won Dhuri and will be the next Punjab CM with the Aam Aadmi Party sweeping the 117-seat Punjab Assembly with leads in close to 90 seats.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu has lost the Amritsar east seat.

Similarly, Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, lost in Patiala Urban. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal lost his seat of Jalalabad and Charanjit Singh Channi lost in both seats of Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 01:47 PM IST