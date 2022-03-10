Punjab Assembly Elections: AAP appears heading for clean sweep, leading in 90 of 117 seats; Congress, SAD stalwarts trailing

As per the Election Commission of India, AAP is leading on 90 seats at 12:00 AM in the 117 seat Punjab assembly.

Followed by Congress (15), Shiromani Akali Dal (7) and BJP (4).

AAP workers in Delhi too started celebrations at the party headquarters. A supporter had brought along his child in costume dress that was a mix of party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the party's CM face in Punjab Bhagwant Mann.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha said that the results were an indication that people of the state had accepted the duo of Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann. "In future, Arvind Kejriwal will be the principal challenger of BJP and AAP will be Congress' national and natural replacement." "We're 'aam aadmi' but when 'Aam Aadmi' rises the mightiest of thrones shake. Today's an important day in India's history, not only because AAP is winning one more state but because it has become a national force," he added.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai extended greetings to the "people of Punjab for expressing confidence in AAP." "We can witness positive trends in Punjab, and we hope the results will also be positive. I thank the people of Punjab for voting for change," said Rai.

As AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.

Congress went into the polls having battled factionalism and anti-incumbency. The party changed its chief minister in September last year even as new Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hinted about his own chief ministerial ambitions. The Congress finally declared Charanjit Singh Channi, the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab, as its chief ministerial candidate days before the polling on February 20.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, which had broken off its alliance with BJP over three farm laws that were eventually repealed, tied up with Bahujan Samaj Party for the assembly elections.

It is the first time that BJP fought over 65 seats in Punjab. It tied up with former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa. BJP leaders have talked of putting up a strong performance in the polls.

Punjab recorded an average voter turnout of 65.50 per cent on February 20 compared to over 77 per cent in 2017.

(With ANI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:11 PM IST