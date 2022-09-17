e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: Argument over leadership leads to clash between two groups inside Gurudwara

Punjab: Argument over leadership leads to clash between two groups inside Gurudwara

Parties draw daggers during discussion regarding Gurudwara president election turned violent leaving two people injured.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 07:58 PM IST
article-image

Faridkot, Punjab: Two groups got violent over election of Gurudwara president in Faridkot, Punjab. on Saturday. The two argument ecalated to such an extent that dagger were drawn by two opposing parties.

According to reports, two people have been injured. There was a discussion going on between the members of the current committee and the former committee of of Gurdwara Sahib when the situation spiraled out of hand leading to violent attack among the two parties.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Punjab: Argument over leadership leads to clash between two groups inside Gurudwara

Punjab: Argument over leadership leads to clash between two groups inside Gurudwara

Mizoram: Champhai district is now a hotspot for wildlife trafficking in India

Mizoram: Champhai district is now a hotspot for wildlife trafficking in India

Jharkhand: Seven killed, many injured as bus falls off bridge in Hazaribag

Jharkhand: Seven killed, many injured as bus falls off bridge in Hazaribag

Waqf Board corruption case: CBI court grants 4-day custody to ACB for questioning AAP MLA...

Waqf Board corruption case: CBI court grants 4-day custody to ACB for questioning AAP MLA...

Assam man on NIA radar for radicalising youths for terror training; has Al-Qaeda links

Assam man on NIA radar for radicalising youths for terror training; has Al-Qaeda links