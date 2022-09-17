Punjab: Argument over leadership leads to clash between two groups inside Gurudwara

Faridkot, Punjab: Two groups got violent over election of Gurudwara president in Faridkot, Punjab. on Saturday. The two argument ecalated to such an extent that dagger were drawn by two opposing parties.
According to reports, two people have been injured. There was a discussion going on between the members of the current committee and the former committee of of Gurdwara Sahib when the situation spiraled out of hand leading to violent attack among the two parties.
