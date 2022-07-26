Punjab AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu quits, Vinod Ghai to replace him

Anmol Rattan Sidhu | File Photo

Chandigarh: Punjab advocate-general (AG) Anmol Rattan Sidhu resigned from his post on Tuesday.

Sidhu posted his resignation letter dated July 19 on Twitter this afternoon thanking chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha for the opportunity to serve the state.

Sidhu was appointed in March this year after the AAP came to power in the state assembly election held in February.

Even though Sidhu in his resignation letter cited personal reasons behind his decision to quit, sources said poor coordination between the government and the AG office could be the reason behind this step. The sources further held that the government had also failed to appoint law officers even after three months of the formation of the government.

Meanwhile, chief minister Mann who interacted with newspersons in Delhi said Sidhu had resigned from the post citing personal reasons though he had requested him to continue if he could he (Sidhu) expressed his inability due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the name of senior advocate Vinod Ghai as the next AG had been cleared by the government and the process was on to appoint him.

Vinod Ghai, 62, who was appointed senior advocate in 2012, practices on the criminal side and is considered one of the top criminal lawyers at the Bar. He is the son of the noted criminal lawyer, late R S Ghai

