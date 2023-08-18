PUNJAB: AAP Govt Inks Solar Power Pact; Blasts Opposition Parties

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang | ANI

Chandigarh: Having signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) of 1200 MW with Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), a leading firm of renewable energy, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Friday launched a scathing attack against the opposition parties, namely Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), BJP and Congress.

Addressing newspersons here, state AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang asked the SAD leaders that while the chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government was able to buy electricity at Rs 2.50 per unit in 2023, then why was electricity purchased at Rs 7.5 and Rs 8 per unit in 2008 during SAD -BJP combine government rule from 2007-2017?

Kang alleged the then SAD-BJP government deliberately entered into expensive power agreements to benefit itself and private companies. Asking SAD and BJP to explain who benefited from such expensive power agreements, Kang also accused the previous Congress government of purchasing electricity at an expensive rate and said that even in the Congress government, electricity was purchased at a higher rate and it gave benefits to many private companies and politicians.

Kang said that in the power agreement signed during the SAD-BJP (2007-2017) and Congress governments (2017-2023) regimes, it was provided that the Punjab government would give a fixed amount to the power companies, whether the government purchased the power or not, whether the power was consumed or not.

Kang held that the Mann government was committed to provide free and 24-hour power supply to the people of Punjab and this solar power agreement was a proof of that. He said that despite a record demand of 16,000 MW power per day this year, the Mann government provided power to the people without any disruptions, while the Akali and Congress governments used to impose power cuts for hours.

It may be recalled that Mann had also alleged on Thursday – after signing the PPA - that the earlier governments had mercilessly plundered public money by signing these agreements to benefit the private players. He said that from 2007-2017 none of the project was below Rs 7 per unit whereas this PPA had now been signed at a nominal cost. This would save a lot of public money and would be immensely beneficial for the state, he added.