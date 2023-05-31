Punjab AAP govt Cabinet expansion likely on Wednesday | Photo: PTI

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab is likely to go in for Cabinet expansion here on Wednesday. It would be the third reshuffling in the chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet since March last year when AAP formed the government.

Sources said that that the government has sought time from governor Banwarilal Purohit for Wednesday for the oath-taking ceremony.

Oath-taking ceremony likely to take place in the evening

Since the party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would also be in Chandigarh on Wednesday, the oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place in the evening.

According to sources, there was information that two new ministers - one from Ludhiana and one from either Jalandhar or Amritsar - were likely to be inducted.

Meanwhile, when asked about the expansion, the party's chief spokesperson, Malvinder Singh Kang, denied the information and stated that Kejriwal was scheduled to hold a meeting with state leaders, including ministers, legislators, and MPs, prior to a dinner at Mann's official residence.

The agenda of the meeting is said to be to apprise them about the ordinance brought in by the Centre to gain control over officers in Delhi. The dinner meeting would also celebrate the AAP's recent victory in the Jalandhar by-poll.

According to information, Kejriwal is scheduled to leave for Tamil Nadu and Odisha on Thursday to seek support against the Ordinance.

Tiranga Yatra on June 8

Meanwhile, the Haryana AAP leaders announced that Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is scheduled to hold a "Tiranga Yatra" in Jind city of Haryana on June 8.

Additionally, the newly announced office bearers of state AAP are set to take oath on June 1, as stated by state Senior Vice-President Anurag Dhanda.

It may be recalled that the AAP's National General Secretary (Organization), Dr. Sandeep Pathak, recently announced the new party body in Haryana, with an eye on the state assembly polls next year. Sushil Gupta was named the state president, Anurag Dhanda became the state senior vice president, Ashok Tanwar was appointed as the campaign committee chairman, Nirmal Singh became the national joint secretary, and Chitra Sarwara was appointed as the state vice president.