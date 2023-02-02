Punjab: 36 principals of state government schools to train in Singapore | PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party government would send the Punjab's first batch of 36 government school principals to Singapore for professional training. It will leave on February 4.

In a video message on Twitter, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the move was a part of an AAP poll promise to provide quality education at government schools.

Mann said the AAP had promised to improve the school infrastructure and sending principals and teachers abroad for the world-class training.

He informed the principals would take part in a professional teacher training seminar in Singapore from February 6 to 10. They would return on February 11 and share their experiences with colleagues and students.

Notably, one of the major poll promises the AAP government has already fulfilled is providing 300 units of electricity for free. While it has so far set up 400 mohalla clinics (called Aam Aadmi clinics in Punjab) and recently-launched schools of eminence project to impart quality education, it is yet to start giving Rs1,000 financial aid to every woman.

