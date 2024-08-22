Punjab: 2016 Nabha Jailbreak Mastermind Romy Extradited From Hong Kong; VIDEO

Ramanjit Singh extradited from Hong Kong | X/@DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh: Ramanjit Singh, alias Romy, the key conspirator behind the shocking 2016 Nabha jailbreak, was extradited to India from Hong Kong on Thursday.

For record, on November 27, 2016, a group of gangsters in police uniforms had forced their entry into the high-security Nabha jail opening fire at the security guards and freed four gangsters and two terrorists.

Mastermind of 2016 Nabha Jailbreak in Punjab Ramanjit Singh @ Romy has been extradited to India from Hong Kong today.



Romy was in touch with Pakistan ISI & other escaped prisoners, including Harminder Singh Mintu & Kashmir Singh Galwaddi of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF). pic.twitter.com/ItZqSllm6J — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 22, 2024

Khalistani Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintu, who escaped during the jailbreak was nabbed by the police within a few hours while the main accused involved in the case, gangster Vicky Gounder, was killed in a police encounter.

According to reports, Romy, 29, a resident of Bathinda, was found to be the key person in the terrorist-gangster nexus who had hatched the jailbreak conspiracy sitting abroad while providing money, weapons and other logistical support for the Nabha jailbreak. He was in touch with gangster Gurpreet Sheikho, one of the six jail inmates. He was also an accused in cases of murders in Jalandhar and Ludhiana in 2016-17.

Sharing the news about the extradition, director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on X: ``Mastermind of 2016 Nabha Jailbreak, Ramanjit Singh @ Romy, Extradited to #India from #HongKong! After tireless efforts by @PunjabPoliceInd, Romy, the key conspirator, is being brought back today to face justice. He was in touch with #ISI and other escaped prisoners, including Harminder Singh Mintu and Kashmir Singh Galwaddi of the Khalistan Liberation Force (#KLF) Our relentless pursuit of justice led to: 1. Issuance of Look Out Circular (LOC) & Red Corner Notice (RCN) 2. Extradition process initiated in 2018 under MLAT with Hong Kong government 3. Robust presentation to Hong Kong’s Department of Justice and Hon’ble Courts’’.

Mastermind of 2016 Nabha Jailbreak, Ramanjit Singh @ Romy, Extradited to #India from #HongKong!



After tireless efforts by @PunjabPoliceInd, Romy, the key conspirator, is being brought back today to face justice. He was in touch with #ISI and other escaped prisoners, including… pic.twitter.com/h6kNx57kHG — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) August 22, 2024

According to reports, Romy was a link between the notorious gangsters of Punjab and ISI-backed Pakistan-based terrorists. He was arrested in Hong Kong in 2018 for his involvement in a case of Rs 30 crore robbery. The Central government had initiated the extradition proceedings against him in 2018.