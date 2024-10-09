Punjab: 2 Women Die, 15 Injured After Light Frames Fell On Jagaran Attendees In Ludhiana; Video Surfaces

In a tragic incident, two women lost their lives and at least 15 others were injured after a pole supporting a pandal collapsed during a Navratri jagran (religious event) on Rahon Road late Saturday night. The tragedy unfolded when a sudden windstorm caused the pillars holding up the stage to fall, trapping several attendees. The incident was captured on camera, and the video, now viral on social media, shows the chaotic moment when the light frames fell, crushing people beneath them.

The religious event was being held near Govind Godham on Hambra Road, in the Dwarika Enclave area of Ludhiana. While two women were rushed to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment, many others, including children, were injured. Several of the injured have since been discharged after receiving primary medical care, but some remain hospitalised. Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the incident.

According to reports, the iron pillars collapsed as a result of a sudden and powerful windstorm that struck just before midnight. In the viral video, a female singer can be seen performing a devotional song when the stage's iron pillars suddenly give way, causing widespread panic and chaos.

Eyewitnesses report that around 2 a.m., following the storm, many attendees began to leave the event, but the organisers and the singer encouraged them to stay, assuring them that the situation was under control. However, the windstorm intensified again, and the pillars fell on the crowd.

After the incident, police detained the event organisers and the female singer, Pallavi Rawat, for questioning. Rawat later commented on the situation, stating, "I was just there for the performance. The wind came, and the light frame fell. How is this my fault?"

The police continue to investigate the incident to determine any lapses in safety measures and accountability.