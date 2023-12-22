 Punjab: 2 Inmates Die By Suicide In Hoshiarpur Jail
Their bodies were found hanging from the grills of a bathroom near barrack number 23 of the jail which were first noticed by a jail warder Friday morning.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
IANS

Chandigarh: Two prisoners allegedly died by suicide after hanging themselves inside the Hoshiarpur Central jail on Friday.

Police said that one of the two deceased jail inmates, Titu, 22, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was residing in Mehna village of Hoshiarpur district while the other, Onkar Chand, 42, was a resident of Sunder Nagar in Hoshiarpur.

Their bodies were found hanging from the grills of a bathroom near barrack number 23 of the jail which were first noticed by a jail warder Friday morning who informed his senior jail officials.

Inmates convicted for the respective crimes

While Titu was arrested on the charges of kidnapping and rape and also relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) in August last year, Onkar Chand was booked under relevant charges of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, about two months ago.

Police said that the bodies of the deceased had been sent to the district government hospital for the post mortem report of which was awaited following which the exact cause of death could be ascertained. Other details about the incident were also awaited. Meanwhile, the judicial officers had visited the jail and were gathering information about the incident from the jail staff.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

