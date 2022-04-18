Punjab: 16 wagons of goods train derailed at Rupnagar last night; see pics

The train coming from Ropar Thermal Plant with 16 wagons of a goods derailed at Rupnagar in Punjab last night, reported ANI.

The train was coming from Ropar Thermal Plant when the incident occurred due to sudden braking by the driver after a herd of cattle came on the railway track, confirmed DRM Ambala adding that he said few express & passenger trains cancelled.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:19 AM IST