Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites to be performed at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the last rites on late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be performed at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru tomorrow i.e. on 31st October.

The chief minister also informed that the actor's daughter has reached Delhi from the US and will arrive in Bengaluru by 7 pm today. "As per our tradition, we don't perform funeral after sunset and so the last rites will be performed tomorrow," the CM added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the decision has been taken as large crowds were still waiting to pay their last respects to their favorite actor who died at the age of 46 on Friday due to a cardiac arrest.

"As per the wishes of people, the funeral will be held tomorrow (Sunday) allowing everyone to have final viewing. I appeal to fans to cooperate with the police. The police are here to help them. They are also Puneeth's fans," he explained.

The mortal remains will be taken in procession to Kanteerava Studio, located 11.7 km away where Puneeth will be cremated. Earlier it was decided that as soon as Puneeth's elder daughter reaches New Delhi, the body will be taken out in procession to Kanteerava Studio.

Daughter of actor Puneeth Rajkumar has reached Delhi (from US) & will arrive in Bengaluru by 7 pm today. As per our tradition, we don't perform funeral after sunset. His last rites will be performed at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru tomorrow: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/RrFEJyYv4Q — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

The queues are never ending near the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru where the mortal remains of Puneeth Rajkumar is being kept for final viewing. The police force is trying hard to contain the situation. As the entry is limited to only family and close circle, giant screens are erected outside Kanteerava Studio to enable his fans to witness the final moments before his body is being laid to rest.

Ramana Rao, the family doctor who was consulted by Puneeth before the cardiac arrest explained that Puneeth walked into his clinic with his wife Ashwini on Friday. "He called me 'Appaji' (father). He explained that, after usual exercise and did some extra boxing and took extra steam. Puneeth said he did not experience any pain," he said.

Puneeth's blood pressure was normal, heart pulse was normal. Since Puneeth was sweating, ECG was conducted. Puneeth kept on saying that he sweats normally. ECG tests recognized too many strains in the pattern. It was informed to Puneeth's wife Ashwini. When she went to make calls, Puneeth complained of giddiness. He was asked to lie down and then shifted to hospital, Ramana Rao explained.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pay final tributes to...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 03:26 PM IST