Pune youth suffering from cerebral palsy set to become Civil judge

Pune: A 31-year-old from Pune who suffers from cerebral palsy, surmounted all odds and is now set to take charge as the Civil judge of junior division in February next year.

Nikhil Prasad Baji, who is a patient of Cerebral Palsy from birth, passed out judicial magistrate first class and civil judge junior division exam in December this year.

Speaking to ANI Nikhil said, ''I always accepted the way I am. Even in childhood when children used to play cricket I also felt like playing. But due to disability, I could not. So I decided to become an Umpire and decided that if I can't play cricket then I can become a good Umpire.'' "I liked political science from the beginning. Hence, I had in mind from beginning only that I should do law and I did practice in court to understand the court functioning,'' he added.

Citing the example of renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, who was also a cerebral palsy patient, Nikhil said that nobody in life should feel that he or she is lacking in something or so.