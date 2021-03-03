Pune sees huge spike in COVID-19 numbers, reports 853 cases, five fatalities on March 3

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday saw a huge spike in COVID-19 numbers. The city reported 853 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 2,04,649.

According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,869 with five new fatalities.

A total of 388 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,551.

As of now, 1,94,229 people have been discharged/ recovered.