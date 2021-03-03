Pune sees huge spike in COVID-19 numbers, reports 853 cases, five fatalities on March 3

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday saw a huge spike in COVID-19 numbers. The city reported 853 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 2,04,649.
According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,869 with five new fatalities.
A total of 388 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,551.
As of now, 1,94,229 people have been discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 9,855 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 21,79,185, a health department official said.
While the state recorded more than 9,000 cases after a long time, the death toll rose to 52,280 with 42 fresh fatalities, he said.
As many as 6,559 patients were discharged from hospitals since Tuesday evening, taking the number of recovered patients to 20,43,349.
Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 93.77 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.40 per cent, the official said.
As many as 87,627 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples tested for coronavirus in the state to 1,65,09,506.
Out of these, 21,79,185 samples have tested positive which meant the positivity rate is 13.20 per cent.
Currently, 3,60,500 people are in home quarantine and 3,701 are in institutional quarantine, whereas there are 82,343 active COVID-19 patients in the state.
Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 21,79,185, New cases 9,855, Total deaths 52,280, Total recoveries 20,43,349, Active cases 82,343, Total tests conducted 1,65,09,506.
(With PTI inputs)
