Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad police form team for transportation of oxygen

The police in Pimpri Chinchwad suburb of Pune city have formed a coordination team to ensure smooth transportation of oxygen for COVID-19 patients from plants to hospitals, an official said on Tuesday.

Majority of the oxygen-producing units are located in the industrial belt, which comes under the Pimpri Chinchwad police's jurisdiction.

In order to ensure smooth transportation of the life- saving gas from factories to hospitals, escort teams comprising five armed policemen and traffic police personnel have been deployed, the official said.

"Efforts are being made to create green corridors for movement of oxygen tankers," he said.

A dedicated "O2 coordination team" with senior officials from Pimpri Chinchwad police, Pune police, civic and district administrations, has been formed to monitor the transportation of oxygen.