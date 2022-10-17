e-Paper Get App
The blaze erupted at 8.15 am in the shop located on Fergusson Road in the Deccan Gymkhana area, a fire brigade official said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 04:26 PM IST
Pune: Fire at sportswear shop; no casualty | Representative Image
Pune: A fire broke out in a prominent sportswear shop in Maharashtra's Pune city on Monday, fire brigade officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

"Five water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused in about an hour. There was no report of any casualty," the official said.

