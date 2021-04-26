Pune: Fire at civic-run hospital in Pune; no casualty

A minor fire broke out in the parking area of a civic-run multi-speciality hospital in Pune on Monday morning, a fire official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The fire brigade received a call around 10.45 am about the blaze in the parking lot located in the basement of the Kamla Nehru Hospital here in Maharashtra, he said.

Some emptysaline bottles, plastic drums, brooms and other waste material kept in the parkingarea were gutted in the fire, he said.

"After receiving the call, a fire tender was rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished," he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

The Kamla Nehru Hospital is a non-COVID medical facility.