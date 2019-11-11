Pune: Fight over TV remote control lands husband in jail and wife in hospital

Pune: In a very serious turn of events, a couple who were watching a Tollywood movie at their home in Pune led to the wife in a hospital and the husband in jail. While the couple was watching a movie, the husband physically abused his wife and bit her forearms after she refused to give the television’s remote controller.

The wife Vijayshree Vitthol Garad (30), then registered a case against her husband Vitthol (39), at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station on Thursday. Vitthol was arrested by the police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code of grievances hurt.

Vijayshree told a newspaper, "We have been married for some 13 years and I have two children, one is 12 years old and the other one is 9-years old. On Wednesday late evening, we were watching a movie and my husband came in. The movie was suspense and had reached climax so I requested my husband not to change the channel as I will not be able to understand if I miss some scenes."

Senior inspector Shrishail Chiwadshetty, in charge of Vidyapeeth police station who is investigating the case, said, "Vitthol is a working mechanic while his wife who is the complainant, in this case, is working in a private electronic company. On Wednesday, it seems that Vitthol was drunk when he came to his house. Everybody else was watching some Tollywood action-suspense movies."

He added, "Vitthol too was watching the movie but he was getting bored and he was forcing his wife to give the remote control to change the channel. She refused to give the remote on which both got into a heated argument and he started beating her with a stick and later bit her forearms. She approached us in wee hours of Thursday. We took her to the hospital and lodged a case against her husband."

However, the complaint caused Vijayshree monetary loss as she had to pay for her husband’s legal needs. She said, "I filed the case as I wanted to teach my husband a lesson but later I had to manage his legal expenses."

Vitthol was produced before the court of judicial magistrate first class and sent to judicial custody. He was later granted bail after he furnished a solvent surety of Rs 10,000.