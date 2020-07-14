Pune crime: Man held for selling e-passes online

The Pune police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man for posting that he had access to e-passes for travel in and around Pune during the lockdown for a price, Hindustan Times reported.

The man has been identified as Mahesh Waghmare, a resident of Hadapsar. He has been remanded in police custody for two days. This is the first case registered against him.

“Cab services are available for within Pune and out of Pune with an e-pass. We also provide an e-pass service” was the post made on social media by Waghmare, according to the police.

According to the report, Waghmare asked the complainant to send him a picture of his Aadhaar card. He then charged the complainant Rs 1,500 and forged a medical certificate with credentials of a medical facility, the report added. Upon the completion of the process, Waghmare told the complainant that Rs 1,000 would be charged.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code were registered at Hadapsar police station.