Pune crime: Journalism student, gym instructor held for suspected IS links, plotting terror attack in J&K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with the Pune unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday following the arrest of a woman suspected of being a member of the Islamic State (IS), on Monday, seized mobile phones, laptops, books and important documents from her home.

According to a report in Maharashtra Times, the woman, Sadia Anwar Sheikh, 23, a resident of Phulenagar in Yerawada in Pune, was previously arrested in 2018 in New Delhi on suspicion of being a human bomb on Republic Day.

According to the report, the NIA and the ATS took Shaikh to her home where they retrieved their documents. On further investigation, the team also managed to arrest one Nabil Siddique Khatri, 27, a resident of Kondhwa.

The duo is expected to be produced before a special NIA court in New Delhi. On questioning them, it was revealed that they were planning on carrying out terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir. While Khatri runs a gym in Pune, Shaikh is a journalism and mass communication student.

Notably, Shaikh’s mother had purchased the house in Pune, where she was living as a student. On investigation, it was also revealed that she was in touch with Jahanzeb Sami, Abdullah Baig Bashir and Heena Baig Bashir, who were arrested earlier this year on charges of terrorism.