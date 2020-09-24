Pulwama encounter: One terrorist gunned down by Indian forces

On Thursday, one terrorist was gunned down by Indian security forces in Kashmir's Pulwama district. According to a tweet by the Northern Command of the Indian Army, one terrorist had been killed and Operation Macchihom was a joint operation in progress.

The Chinar Corps Indian Army which is responsible for military operations in the Kashmir Valley took to Twitter sharing further details. "Joint operation was launched today morning based on inputs by Jammu and Kashmir Police. Area cordoned. Multiple announcements made to make terrorist surrender. Terrorist lobbed grenades on SF in return. Firefight ensued, one terrorist eliminated," the post explained.

Officials said that the terrorist killed on Thursday had earlier been apprehended on August 4, 2019. Released at the beginning of April 2020, he had again gone missing on August 29. He had been apprehended for grenade lobbing at a Naka party on NH 44 near Charsoo in April 2019.

"One pistol, one magazine with five rounds recovered," the tweets added.