Pull your socks up: Nitish tells officers

Patna: "We have to fulfil our commitments before the Model Code of Conduct is enforced next month", Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told the officers on Thursday morning.

Assembly election in Bihar is due in October-November this year.

Laying the foundations of 14,405 projects costing Rs 15,193 crore through video conference, Nitish directed the officers to hurry up as the dates of the elections for Bihar assembly would be announced in September. "We have to fulfil our commitments under the seven resolves and complete the pending projects soon," he said.

The new projects have been prepared by the rural works department to link all villages by metalled roads and provide piped drinking water supply in the villages.

Till last week, the CM had either inaugurated or laid foundations for different schemes of road and government office constructions valued at Rs 25000 crore.

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said the forest and environment department would plant saplings on both sides of the rural roads.

He claimed that now, facilities available in the urban centres have reached rural areas reminding the PURA slogan of the former President APJ Abdul Kalam who had recommended providing urban facilities to rural areas.

Both JDU and BJP have started preparations for the campaign. On August 22 and 23, state BJP executive will hold a virtual conference to prepare a detailed strategy for the elections. BJP president JP Nadda and party general secretary in-charge Bhupunder Yadav will also address the members. On June 7, Home Minister Amit Shah had launched the party's campaign by addressing the first virtual conference of BJP leaders and workers in Bihar.