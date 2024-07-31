UPSC Cancels Puja Khedkar's IAS Candidature, Bans Her From Appearing For Future Exams

Puja Khedkar | File

Puja Khedkar, the controversial IAS officer, got a huge blow on Wednesday (July 31) as Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled her provisional candidature and permanently banned from appearing for all future UPSC exams.

While taking severe action against Puja Khedkar, UPSC said that she did not heed the deadline given to her to explain her side and report back at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. The commission also said that Khedkar violated Civil Services Examination rules.

"A Show Cause Notice (SCN) was issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022 (CSE-2022) on 18th July, 2024 for fraudulently availing attempts beyond the permissible limit provided for in the Examination Rules by faking her identity," UPSC said in its statement.

"Despite extension in time allowed to her, she failed to submit her explanation within the prescribed time," it added.

The Puja Khedkar saga

Puja Khedkar, formerly a trainee IAS officer, came to light after Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase formally requested her transfer away from his office. Previously, she had insisted on privileges not granted to a trainee IAS officer. She used beacon on her private vehicle, again something that was against the rules.

What seemed like a disciplinary issue soon blew up into a big scandal as it was revealed that Khedkar had misused Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Physically Handicapped (PH) quota to secure position of an IAS officer.

It then came to light that she had appeared UPSC exam multiple times using different combinations of her name.

It did not help Puja's case when videos of her mother Manorama threatening people with a gun surfaced online.

All this had a cumulative effect of a PR disaster and more for Khedkar. UPSC took a major step of pausing her training. She was called to LBSNAA to explain her side. But Khedkar did not remain present before the academy.

UPSC has already filed a complaint against Khedkar following which an FIR was filled by Delhi Police. She has moved court for an anticipatory bail. Patiala House court in Delhi is expected to deliver its decision on August 1. Khedkar faces criminal prosecution.