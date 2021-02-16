Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi sacked

In a late night development, President Ram Nath Kovind directed that former super cop-turned-politician Kiran Bedi “shall cease to hold” the office of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

The President has instead asked Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to hold additional charge as LG of Puducherry.

Bedi, who received an electoral drubbing as the BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, was appointed Lieutenant Governor in May 2016. From the beginning her tenure remained controversial with the Raj Nivas and the elected Congress Government headed by V Narayanasamy having multiple face-offs and getting embroiled in judicial litigation.

While the Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor kept blaming each other for the standoff, the administration suffered as many governmental schemes were stuck pending clearance from the Raj Nivas.