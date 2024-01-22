 Puducherry: Houses Collapse Due To Digging Of Ditch In Attupatti Area, Dramatic Video Of Building Crumbling Down Surfaces
Puducherry: Houses Collapse Due To Digging Of Ditch In Attupatti Area, Dramatic Video Of Building Crumbling Down Surfaces

According to news agency ANI, the houses collapsed due to the digging of ditch which was being done as a part of a drainage work in Attupatti area.

Monday, January 22, 2024
Puducherry, January 22: Multiple houses collapsed in Attupatti area of Puducherry. The incident took place on Monday, January 22. According to news agency ANI, the houses collapsed due to the digging of ditch which was being done as a part of a drainage work in Attupatti area. A video of one of the houses crumbing down on the ground dramatically also surfaced online.

It was not immediately known there was any injury of casualty in the incident. It remained unclear if all the residents were evacuated from the houses before starting the digging process.

House Collapses In Puducherry:

In the video, a multi-storey building is seen falling down on the ground and breaking into two parts. The video further showed scattered pieces of the rubble on the site.

