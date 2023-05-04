 Puducherry: Bike trying to overtake lorry gets crushed under it; horrific video resurfaces after traffic cop shares it on Twitter
Puducherry: Bike trying to overtake lorry gets crushed under it; horrific video resurfaces after traffic cop shares it on Twitter

A video from a accident in 2020 has resurfaced on the internet

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
article-image

IPS Kala Krishnaswamy who served as the DCP Traffic East tweeted a video of a horrific accident to alert people about road safety. Sharing the footage from a accident that took place in 2020, the officer warned drivers about norms concerning overtaking of vehicles.

"Don't overtake," read her message in Kannada while noting the two cases in which the act must be avoided. IPS Kala's words informed that motorists must not overtake any vehicle from the left and also not overtake any on turns, noting that it can be life-threatening as seen in the shared footage.

In the video, a lorry was seen hitting a bike after the two-wheeler having a couple onboard tried to overtake the heavy transport. It was a crucial turning spot when the bike rushed to go ahead without proper care. It lead to the couple being hit by the lorry and getting crushed under it. Unfortunately, neither the rider nor the pillon rider wore a helmet.

As per reports from the past, the accident was reported outside the MRF factory in Nettapakkam, Pondicherry when a ICM Logistics lorry hit the two-wheeler.

article-image

