Puducherry Assembly polls: Will NR Congress chief N Rangaswamy become Chief Minister again?

When the Puducherry assembly election results are declared on Sunday evening, former Chief Minister of the Union Territory and All India NR Congress (AINRC) party chief, N Rangaswamy expects to win and become the Chief Minister. The NR Congress, BJP and AIADMK had contested the elections together under his leadership. NR Congress chief N Rangaswamy, who contested from Thattanchavady and Yanam constituencies, voted at Government Boys Middle School in Thilaspet on April 6.

On March 9, Puducherry BJP in charge, Nirmal Kumar Surana had announced that the party has finalised its seat-sharing deal with the NR Congress and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for the legislative assembly elections in the Union Territory. "NR Congress, BJP and AIADMK are going to contest the elections together," he had said.

"NR Congress will contest on 16 seats and BJP-AIADMK will contest on 14 seats. We will face elections in Puducherry under the leadership of N Rangaswamy," Surana had said adding that the alliance will contest polls under the leadership of NR Congress chief and former CM N Rangaswamy.

Addressing a press conference, Surana had said that Rangaswamy will lead the alliance. Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry was held on April 6. Of the 30 Assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the 15th legislative Assembly of Puducherry.

Earlier, going back in history, Rangaswamy was the Chief Minister of Puducherry from 2001-8 representing the Congress party. However, due to internal politics, he resigned from his CM post in August 2008 and formed his own party named All India NR Congress on February 7, 2011. Within three months, in the 2011 Legislative Assembly Elections, his party won 15 seats out of 17 seats it contested and its alliance partner, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam got 5 out of 10 seats it contested.

Rangaswamy again emerged victoriously and sat on the Chief Ministerial throne from May 16, 2011, till June 6, 2016. Later, he was succeeded by Narayanasamy in 2016. However, in a recent turn of events, in February 2021, the Congress-led government in the Union Territory fell before completing its five-year term under Chief Minister V Narayansamy.

Narayanasamy had resigned on February 22 ahead of a floor test in the 33-member House (including three nominated) following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators. On February 23, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his council of ministers.