Public places cannot be occupied indefinitely, protests must be carried out in designated area: SC on Shaheen Bagh

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said public roads and places cannot be occupied indefinitely by protesters as it was done in the case of Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The apex court passed the verdict on a batch of pleas against the anti-CAA protests which had led to blocking of a road in Shaheen Bagh in the national capital, beginning from last December.

The top court said places like Shaheen Bagh for protests is not acceptable and protests must be carried out in a designated area.

Authorities have to act on their own and cannot hide behind courts, it said.

Delhi's Shaheen Bagh became the epicentre of the protests against the Centre's new citizenship law and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) following police crackdown in nearby Jamia Millia Islamia.

Reserving its verdict last month, the apex court had said that there cannot be a "universal policy" on right to protest and possible curbs as also balancing it with acts like blocking of roads are needed because the situation may "vary" from case-to-case.