Public didn’t want BJP govt in Haryana: Kumari Selja

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and Congress’ Haryana unit president Kumari Selja on Saturday said the BJP was so hungry of power that “they did not accept people’s wish which was to see him out of power” in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Selja said: “The BJP is so hungry of power that they did not accept the people’s wish, which was to see them out of power.” Attacking Dushyant Chautala led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the Congress leader said the party had campaigned against the BJP during the elections and is now forming the government with them. “They (JJP) asked for votes against the BJP (during election campaigning) and now the public’s decision is not being respected by them,” she said.

In response to Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad’s statement that BJP will not take the support of MLA Gopal Kanda, Kumari said the BJP changed the mind only after the public backlash. “The BJP gave Kanda and others a special flight to Delhi. And now, when the public is questioning them, they are saying such things,” added Selja.

On Saturday, Manohar Lal Khattar, who is going to head the state government for the second consecutive term, along with JJP chief Chautala met Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya and staked the claim to form the government with the support of 57-MLAs in 90-member Haryana Assembly including 7 independent MLAs.

Manish Tiwari for Bharat Ratna to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

New Delhi: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday appealed to PM Modi to award Bharat Ratna to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev posthumously.

In a tweet, Tewari said he had written a letter to PM requesting him to accord the Bharat Ratna to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev and dedicate Chandigarh Airport to the memory of Bhagat Singh. He also demanded conferring the three martyrs with the honorific of Shaheed-e-Azam.

In his letter, Tiwari said Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev have inspired an entire generation of patriots with their unrelenting resistance to British imperialism and later with their supreme sacrifice on March 23, 1931. “It would be in the fitness of things that if on January 26, 2020, all three of them are honoured with the Bharat Ratna,” read the letter.

He said the gesture would touch the hearts and soul of 124 crore Indians.