PUBG in real life: 5 in UP, including 2 women, injured in clash over video game

Five people, including two women, were injured in a clash between two groups over popular online game PUBG in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Monday, police said.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place in Hasanpur village of the district under Kotwali police station area, they said.

Two men, Aman and Vishal, got into a confrontation with each other over PUBG. Soon their family members joined in and the confrontation turned into a violent clash in which firearms and lathis were used, Circle Officer Jitendra Kumar told PTI.

The injured, who sustained bullet injuries, were taken to the hospital, he said.

A case has been registered and four people have been arrested, the police said.

Additional police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, they said.