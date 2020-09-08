PUBG got get un-banned in India soon? Twitter mourns Akshay Kumar's FAU-G

The Indian government last week banned 118 Chinese apps which included highly popular game, PUBG. Since the ban, the gaming community has been upset, but we have some good news. The PUBG Corporation on Tuesday said that it has decided to end ties with China-based Tencent Games for its PUBG Mobile franchise in India, opening the possibility of the ban being lifted.
As the news broke in, Twitterati started to react to it. Many wondered about the future of Akshay Kumar's FAU-G which is slated to be launched soon.
Several users also welcomed the move by the PUBG Corporation.
Check out the reactions here:
The popular mobile game has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the government. Earlier this month, the government banned 118 apps over national security concerns, including PUBG Mobile, Baidu and a couple of virtual private networks (VPNs) that allowed access to TikTok that was earlier banned.
The action came after the fresh Chinese incursion attempts in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. The PUBG game, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, has nearly 33 million users in India.
