PUBG got get un-banned in India soon? Twitter mourns Akshay Kumar's FAU-G

The Indian government last week banned 118 Chinese apps which included highly popular game, PUBG. Since the ban, the gaming community has been upset, but we have some good news. The PUBG Corporation on Tuesday said that it has decided to end ties with China-based Tencent Games for its PUBG Mobile franchise in India, opening the possibility of the ban being lifted.

As the news broke in, Twitterati started to react to it. Many wondered about the future of Akshay Kumar's FAU-G which is slated to be launched soon.

Several users also welcomed the move by the PUBG Corporation.

Check out the reactions here: