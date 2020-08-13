PTI bureau chief PV Ramanujam found hanging in his Jharkhand residence; investigation underway

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, there have been many tragedies in recent months. On Thursday, Senior journalist and PTI bureau chief PV Ramanujam was found dead in his residence. According to the police, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his office-cum-residence. He is survived by his wife and son.
The Ranchi PTI office runs inside a government building situated near the Raj Bhawan. Ramanujam went to his chamber on Wednesday night, that was when he was last seen alive. Apparently his wife found him hanging on Thursday morning.
He will be cremated on Friday.
"A journalist has died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence. After talking to his wife, we have come to know that he was under stress from the past four to five days. A Special Investigative Team will be formed to investigate further," said Ranchi SP, Naushad Alam Ansari.
"The demise of senior journalist is very sad. He was a simple person. His death is eyeopener for media fraternity and it also reflects the working condition," news agency IANS quoted Kausendra, a member of the Ranchi Press Club as saying.
Condoling his death on Thursday afternoon, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted that Ramanujam's death was an "irreparable loss to the journalistic world".
Central Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda had also expressed grief over the journalist's death.
(With inputs from agencies)