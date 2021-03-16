PSEB postpones Class 10, Class 12 board exams, click here for revised schedule

In the wake of rising cases of the COVID-19 in the state, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has postponed Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 by nearly a month.

A per the new schedule, the board exams for both classes including compartment, re-appearance, performance enhancement categories, and the open school have also been postponed, the PSEB said in an official statement.

Earlier, the Class 10 and 12 exams were slated to begin on April 9 and March 22 respectively.

Now Class 10 exam will be held from May 4, while the Class 12 exams will commence from April 20.

