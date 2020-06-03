PSA against Shah Faesal revoked, Omar slams J&K administration for continuing to detain Mehbooba Mufti

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday revoked the stringent Public Safety Act against former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and two PDP members, including the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, officials said. However, former J&K CM Omar Abdullah showed disappointment as Mehbooba Mufti and other senior leaders still remain detained.

The controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) against Faesal, which was extended by three months on May 14, has now been superseded by the order on Wednesday from the Home Department of the Union Territory.

Faesal, who was under detention after scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, was booked under the PSA in February this year, with his detention being extended barely hours before it was to come to an end.

The Home Department also revoked the stringent act against senior PDP leaders Sartaj Madani and Peer Mansoor.

Madani was lodged with National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar at a government bunglow. Their detention had been extended on May 5 for a period of three months.

Omar Abdullah, Former J&K CM, took to Twitter and appreciated the move of the administration but in the same breathe slammed them for not releasing Mehbooba Mufti and others who still remain detained under the PSA. " Good to hear that Shah Faesal, Peer Mansoor & Sartaj Madani have been released from their unjust PSA detention. Disappointed that Mehbooba Mufti, Sagar Sb & Hilal Lone continue to be detained. It’s high time they are set free as well," Omar said.

"Not to mention the many others under informal “house arrest” for the last 10 months. It’s time the rule of law is applied to all equally & these leaders are allowed to leave their homes without their “guards” locking them inside without cause, justification or any detention order," he added.

"Also Nayeem Akhtar who remains under PSA along with Sagar Sb in a government bungalow on Gupkar road. He too should be released without any further delay. There is no justification for their continued detention," he said.