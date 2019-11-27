Provident Fund fraud: EPFO warns subscribers to not share details or deposit money in bank

Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has asked its Provident Fund subscribers to never share their personal information with anyone over the phone.

The EPFO tweeted yesterday saying that it never asks its subscribers to share their details or deposit any amount in the bank. Its tweet read, “Be informed: #EPFO never asks you to share your details or deposit any amount in the bank. Don’t disclose your personal information over the phone.”

Last month as well EPFO tweeted telling its account holders to not share their UAN (Universal Account Number) with anyone over the phone. “EPFO never asks you to share your personal details like Aadhaar, PAN card, UAN or bank details over phone. EPFO never calls any member or subscriber to deposit any amount in any bank. Please do not respond to such fake calls,” EPFO said on its website and Twitter.

EPFO has many options and services for its six crore subscribers, 12 lakh employers and 65 lakh pensioners. Services like social media, EPFiGMS portal, Call Centre etc are also available. An EPFO account holder can use any of the options to file a complaint and get their grievance addressed.

Users also have the facility to share their grievances on Twitter and Facebook tagging the official handles of Ministry of Labour and Employment on both platforms. The ministry then forwards the grievances to EPFO for redressal.

One can also register grievance by calling toll-free number 1800118005. EPFO says, “EPFO Call Centre is operational 24×7 round the year including Saturdays and Sunday since May 2019.”