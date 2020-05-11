Provide list of UP migrants to ensure safe and secure return: Yogi

Hours after six migrant workers of Uttar Pradesh died and 12 injured in Madhya Pradesh when the truck they were travelling in overturns raising question mark over the Centre and the State's strategy for the most underprivileged citizens during the coronavirus lockdown, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated his demand that states must provide a list of UP workers in their states.

“States should provide us a list of those wanting to return so that we make arrangements for their safe and secure return,” Yogi tweeted Sunday evening.

The Chief Minister has stated that the government will make arrangements for medical screening of every migrant worker, his stay in quarantine and then ensuring his journey to his home.

CM's statement has come at a time, when Maharashtra government had alleged that UP had been making it tough to send migrant workers back home. “They want us to conduct covid19 tests on every migrant and provide medical certificate before boarding them in train which is cumbersome and time taking process,” Nawab Malik, Maharashtra minister had claimed last week.

The Yogi government maintains that over seven lakh migrants have returned to the state and the government wants to bring back all those who wish to return.

On Friday, soon after the rail accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, Yogi had urged migrants that they should not walk or cycle to UP as it could endanger their health and security.

He has also asked the officials to coordinate with their counterparts in other states to expedite the process of bringing back the migrants.

“Nearly 50,000 medical staff are screening the migrant workers as they reach UP. Every worker will be given a ration kit and a sum of Rs 1,000 before he returns home,” the government spokesperson said.

The state government is also making efforts to provide employment, based on the skills of workers, to those who want to stay in Uttar Pradesh.