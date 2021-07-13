Provide 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to correct the 'imbalance': Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin tells PM Modi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has not received COVID-19 vaccines proportionate to its population, resulting in its acute shortage, Chief Minister M K Stalin told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and sought a special allocation of one crore vaccine doses to correct the 'imbalance.'

Till July 8, 2021, Tamil Nadu received only 29,18,110 vaccine doses from the Centre for people in the 18-44 years category and 1,30,08,440 for the above 45 years category.

As the allocation of vaccines is very inadequate, the state is finding it extremely difficult to meet the huge demand for vaccination throughout Tamil Nadu, Stalin said in a letter to Modi.

"The success of my government's efforts to eliminate vaccine hesitancy and make the vaccination drive a mass movement now squarely rests on the doses made available to us."