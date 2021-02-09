'Proud to be Hindustani Muslim...': Emotional Ghulam Nabi Azad thanks colleagues as Rajya Sabha bids him tearful goodbye

It was a emotional day for people at the Rajya Sabha as Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad gave a farewell speech at the Rajya Sabha. The terms of Leader of Opposition Azad and three others from Jammu and Kashmir -- Nazir Ahmad Laway, Shamsher Singh Manhas, Mir Mohammad Fayaz-- whose terms in the Upper House are coming to an end next.

Looking back at his lengthy career, Azad reminisced about the early days of the partition. "I am among those fortunate people who never went to Pakistan. When I read about circumstances in Pakistan, I feel proud to be a Hindustani Muslim," he remarked.

Azad summed up more than four decades of political experience in a short speech, remarking as he did, that even a ten-hour speech can be summed up in merely two couplets by a poet. But even as he expressed his sentiments through a few Urdu couplets, Azad was not the only one bidding a poetic farewell.

Union Minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale lauded the contribution of the retiring Congress leader and said goodbye with a poem of his own.