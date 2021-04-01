Proud to be 'didi ke log': Mahua Moitra hits back at PM Modi's 'chotiwala rakshasas' jibe

While addressing a gathering in Jayanagar today, PM Modi said, "Mamata didi has a problem with Jai Shri Ram, the entire Bengal knows that... But now she has problems with 'tilak', 'saffron clothes'. Also didi ke log are now calling 'chotiwalas' rakshasas. Didi, if you want to abuse me for votes, you are free to do that. But I won't allow Ramkrishna, Swami Vivekananda, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu's identity (choti) to get abused."

"There are chotiwalas and then there are chotiwala rakshasas who refers to gotra of Rohingyas as if it were a term of abuse. Modiji should ask his cabinet minister to refrain from such filth," Mahua Moitra wrote on Twitter in reply adding she is proud to be 'didi ke log'," wrote Mahua on twitter.

She also wrote, "So amused that @BJP right wingers who routinely use the term “Topiwala” pejoratively are offended by my use of “Chotiwala”. Sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander, people!"

Mamata Banerjee announcing her gotra ahead of the Nandigram election has invited criticism as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused her of indulging in the same politics of the BJP.