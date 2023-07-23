Protests In Imphal, Panic In Mizoram | ANI

Imphal: Women blocked roads and burnt tyres, blocking both sides of a man road in the Ghari area of Manipur’s capital, Imphal, to protest against May 4 incident where two tribal women were assaulted and paraded naked by members of another community.

The Manipur armed police and the army personnel, who rushed to the spot to quell the protests, quickly brought the situation under control. They then conducted a flag march in several areas.

A video of the heinous incident of May 4 surfaced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Meitei people living and working in Mizoram have started leaving the northeastern state following a diktat by an organisation of former extremists to leave “for their own safety”, creating panic in the about 2,000 Meiteis in Mizoram.

The Peace Accord MNF Returnees’ Association (PAMRA) had issued a statement on Friday saying Mizoram was no longer safe for the Meiteis in view of the mounting tension following the “barbaric and heinous acts committed by miscreants in Manipur”.

Officials of airline agencies operating flights to and from Lengpui, the airport near Mizoram’s capital Aizawl, said about 60 people took flights to Imphal’s Tulihal airport. An unspecified number of Meitei people are said to have left Aizawl and other parts of Mizoram by buses and taxis.

Sources said the N. Biren Singh government in Manipur was making arrangements to airlift settlers in Mizoram from Sunday morning to avoid road travel.

Mizoram’s Home Commissioner, H Lalengmawia, held a meeting with the leaders of PAMRA on Saturday, seeking a clarification on the statement they had issued purportedly to threaten the Meiteis.

“The PAMRA representatives said their statement was an advisory requesting the Meiteis living in Mizoram to exercise caution in the light of public sentiments regarding the ongoing conflict in Manipur and was not a diktat or a quit notice to the Meiteis,” a Mizoram Government spokesperson said.

The Meghalaya government has also been providing shelter and security to people who fled from violence-hit Manipur. An official of the East Khasi Hills district administration said around 100 displaced people are taking shelter in Shillong and its outskirts and the Meghalaya police is providing security to them.

In Imphal, Manipur Police said on Saturday that a fifth person, aged around 19, has been arrested in connection with the incident that took place in Kangpokpi district of the state. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation.

The four people who have already been arrested in connection with the incident have been remanded to 11-day police custody, officials said.

A complaint in connection with the video was lodged around a month ago, on June 21, at the Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district, according to a report. The FIR filed in this case revealed the tale of mayhem which occurred before the abduction of the tribal women.

