Protests against amended Citizenship Act continue in West Bengal; several trains cancelled

Kolkata: Protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued in Bengal for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, with incidents of road and rail blockades reported from various parts of the state, officials said.

In East Midnapore and Murshidabad districts, the agitators blocked thoroughfares since morning, inconveniencing hundreds of commuters, they said.

Several trains have been cancelled or delayed due to the ongoing protests.

A spokesperson of the railways said demonstrators have blocked the tracks in Sealdah-Diamond Harbour and Sealdah- Namkhana sectors.

Efforts were being made to disperse the mob, he added.