Protesting farmers intensify agitation, announce 4-hour nationwide 'rail roko' on Feb 18

New Delhi: Intensifying their agitation against the three new agricultural laws, protesting farmer unions Wednesday announced a four-hour nationwide 'rail roko' (railway blockade) on February 18.

In a statement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protest, also announced that toll collection will not be allowed in Rajasthan from February 12.

"There will be a 'rail roko' across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm on February 18," the SKM said in the statement.