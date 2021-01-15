Protesting farmers arrive for 9th round of talks with Centre - All you need to know

For more than 50 days now, thousands of farmers from various parts of India have gathered outside the national capital, protesting against three contentious laws. Despite multiple exchanges with the government, the deadlock persists, with the protesters insisting that the three farm laws be repealed. More recently the Supreme Court has put the farm laws on hold and formed a committee to facilitate talks. It is against this backdrop that farmers will once again meet with Central Ministers - the ninth such round of talks.

But in light of recent events, the protesters don't seem to be holding out much hope. "We don't expect much, last round of talks with government failed and now they've got the opportunity to get help from court. I think government is not going to advance the discussions. There is no chance of further improvement on three farm laws," Hannah Mollah the General Secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha told news agency ANI on Friday.

"Govt needs to devise a plan to scrap the three laws and give legal guarantee for MSP," BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said as the representatives arrived at Vigyan Bhawan for talks.