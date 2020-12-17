Farm Protests: Another farmer dies at Delhi-Haryana border due to cold

Over the last few days, tragedy has repeatedly struck the protesters surrounding Delhi. On Wednesday a Sikh priest from Haryana's Karnal district committed suicide at the Singhu border, and now, on Thursday, reports indicate that another protesting farmer has passed away.

According to an NDTV report, the farmer who had three teenaged children, has allegedly passed away because of the bitter cold. He was reportedly found dead at one of the sites of protest.

For over three weeks now, thousands of farmers have gathered in and around Delhi, registering their protest against three recently passed Farm Acts. Several rounds of talks have failed to elicit a consensus, and it remains unclear as to how long the agitation would remain in place.

While the farmers have repeatedly said that they were prepared to spend months camped out near the national capital, the situation is not helped by the cold weather and the discomfort that comes with essentially living on the streets. Many good samaritans and NGOs have stepped up to help alleviate the protesters' discomfort. Some have contributed food and other amenities, and at Delhi's Singhu border, a 'tent city' has been set up at a petrol pump to provide accommodation to over 400 farmers.