'Protesters signed up for secular vs communal, not Islam vs Rest': Twitter reacts to Shehla Rashid's thread on CAA and Muslim identity

As the nation-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC) continues in most of the states, Shehla Rashid, a politician and former student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) took to Twitter and said that "don't make the CAA movement about yourself, your party, your privileged idea of India or Hindu goodness."

"A manual for allies: If you are opposed to Muslim identity politics, why do you want leadership of a movement that is being led and sustained by Muslims, for which Muslims are paying with their blood?" she tweeted.

"Please don't say that you are doing it to save the 'idea of India'. The idea of India was being murdered mercilessly in Kashmir 5 months ago. Most of you were either silent or endorsed that rampage. Now that there is a mass movement, why do you want to appropriate it?" she added in her tweet thread.