Protester bites IPS officer's thumb during JNU protest in Delhi

The incident took place when the police officer was attempting to push back the agitators. JNU students held a protest demanding the removal of the university's Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumarfollowing the violence in the varsity on January 5. Several protesters were detained near Ambedkar Bhawan while they were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan. On January 5, more than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods.